Break and Enter at Golden Dragon Restaurant in Deep River



The Deep River Police Service is investigating a break and enter into a local business, Golden Dragon Restaurant, in Deep River, Ont.

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, shortly before 10:00 a.m., an unknown male suspect broke into the restaurant and stole $300.00 in cash.

The man is described as a white male, medium build, shaved head, and approximately 5'9" tall. He was wearing a grey t-shirt and a Toronto Maple Leaf's ball cap at the time of the incident. The unknown suspect has tattoos on both of his biceps, and police are unsure if he was wearing pants or shorts.

Police also believe he may have been driving a gold Infinity SUV with British Columbia plates.

Anyone with information or who knows the identity of the man in question is asked to contact the Deep River Police Service at 613-584-3500.