Break and Enter under investigation in Madawaska Valley

OPP

In Madawaska Valley, Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a Break and Enter at a home. 

On November 16th at around 1:20 p.m., officers responded to the Break and Enter at a home on Siberia Rd. 

A Bombardier ATV, chainsaws, clothes, jewelry and sporting goods were reported to be stolen

The incident remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killaloe OPP. 

