Canine unit locates break and enter suspect, charges laid

A man has been charged with break and enter after an OPP Canine Unit successfully located him in Ramsay, Ont.

The Lanark detachment of the OPP says they were called to a large commercial property on August 14, 2022, just before 6:00 a.m. The property was located on Ramsay Concession 8, and a Canine Unit was called to attend to assist in searching the building and surrounding property.

After an extensive search lasting several hours, the canine officer and Lanark County detachment members found and arrested the male suspect.

As result, 37-year-old Tyler Harpell of Seeley's Bay has been charged with breaking and entering a place - intent to commit an indictable offence.

Harpell is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on September 26, 2022.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa