Careless driving charge after single-vehicle collision at Algonquin Provincial Park

A careless driving charge has been laid after a single-vehicle collision in Algonquin Provincial Park.

Killaloe OPP responded to the collision at around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday on Rock Lake Rd. near Hwy 60.

An investigation found that the driver was travelling northbound on Rock Lake Rd. and lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a rollover.

No injuries were reported.

An 18-year-old from St. Thomas, Ont was charged with Careless Driving under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The vehicle was towed.