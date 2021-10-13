Careless driving charge after single-vehicle collision at Algonquin Provincial Park
A careless driving charge has been laid after a single-vehicle collision in Algonquin Provincial Park.
Killaloe OPP responded to the collision at around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday on Rock Lake Rd. near Hwy 60.
An investigation found that the driver was travelling northbound on Rock Lake Rd. and lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a rollover.
No injuries were reported.
An 18-year-old from St. Thomas, Ont was charged with Careless Driving under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).
The vehicle was towed.