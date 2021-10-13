iHeartRadio
Careless driving charge after single-vehicle collision at Algonquin Provincial Park

OPP

A careless driving charge has been laid after a single-vehicle collision in Algonquin Provincial Park. 

Killaloe OPP responded to the collision at around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday on Rock Lake Rd. near Hwy 60. 

An investigation found that the driver was travelling northbound on Rock Lake Rd. and lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a rollover. 

No injuries were reported. 

An 18-year-old from St. Thomas, Ont was charged with Careless Driving under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA). 

The vehicle was towed. 

