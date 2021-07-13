Cataraqui Conservation issues a Level Two Low Water condition for area from Napanee to Brockville
The local conservation authority has issued a Level Two Low Water condition for the area extending from Napanee to Brockville.
Cataraqui Conservation issued the condition due to a lower than normal amount of rainfall for the month of June.
The authority is asking residents, especially those in rural areas, to reduce non-essential water uses.
Other asks include:
- Limiting outside watering of plants and lawns. If you must water your lawn, early morning or later evening watering reduces evaporation.
- Limit washing vehicles, driveways, and sidewalks. Use a pail of soapy water to wash your car and rinse off quickly with a hose.
- Repair leaky plumbing or fixtures to help curtail water wastage.