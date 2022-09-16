Celebrate First Nations Public Library Week with Testsi'nehtará:ron/Bead It

As a part of Canadian Library Month, First Nations Public Library Week (FNPLW) encourages all Ontario Libraries to raise awareness of First Nation Resources, services, programs and activities, and peoples and cultures past and present. The week is celebrated October 3-7, and the Kingston Frontenac Public Library is celebrating with KFPL and Liv Rondeau's first in-person session of Testsi'nehetará:ron/Bead It!

Rondeau, of Flint and Maple Beadwork, has hosted a number of popular online beading workshops with KFPL. Now, the event comes to the Isabel Turner Branch from 1 to 4 p.m. Attendees will be beading a bookmark with all supplies provided.

"First Nations Public Library Week is another opportunity to explore Indigenous-run libraries on traditional lands or diverse Indigenous collections and programs at your local municipal library," said

Jake Miller, Librarian, Adult Programming. "Liv is a talented local creator and entrepreneur, and having her with us to bead a bookmark is so fitting for this special week."

Those interested in participating are encouraged to register at https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/7197820, as space is limited.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa

