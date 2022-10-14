Charges laid in two vehicle collision between pick-up truck and dump truck

Injuries were sustained and charges were laid after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 60. Ontario Provincial Police responded to the crash around 2:30 p.m. after a pickup truck crashed into a dump truck on Highway 60. The incident occurred at Lake Dore Road in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce.

The driver of the pickup truck was travelling south on Lake Dore Road, and entered an intersection, upon doing so the pickup truck collided with the oncoming dump truck. The dump truck was heading westbound on Highway 60 during the crash. The 75-year-old driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries. They also needed to be treated at the scene by paramedics.

As a result of a police investigation, the 75-year-old pickup truck driver, from Trent Lakes, was charged with starting from a stopped position in a not-safe way, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act. The defendant was issued a Provincial Offences Act notice. Both vehicles needed to be towed.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray