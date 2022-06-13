City of Pembroke hosting first ever 'PemBARK' event
The City of Pembroke has announced it will be holding its first ever "PemBARK" event.
PemBARK is a dock jumping and dog party held at Riverside Park on July 2 and July 3.
Canine Watersports Canada is partnering with the city to organize the event.
There will also be a variety of dog and animal vendors and different activities for dogs over the two days.
Those looking to register for the event or learn more information can visit pembroke.ca or contact the Parks & Recreation office at 613-735-6821 ext. 1501.
