Cocaine and heroin seized after traffic stop in Pembroke

Ontario Provincial Police seized cocaine and heroin after a traffic stop in City of Pembroke.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP, OPP Crime Unit, and the Community Street Crime Unit conducted a traffic stop of a wanted individual on Hunter St.

OPP's Emergency Response Team and Tactics and Rescue Unit also helped with the traffic stop.

The driver was arrested on outstanding warrants from the Greater Toronto Area.

Police located and seized drugs during the investigation.

Both occupants of the motor vehicle were arrested for the offences.

30-year-old Deandre Kadeem Davis of Brampton, Ontario and 21-year-old Hannah Jardine of Keswick, Ontario has been charged with the following:

Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - heroin

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

These charges are under the Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Davis was further charged with the following under the Highway Traffic Act and Liquor License Act.

Class G1 licence holder - unaccompanied by qualified driver

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Both of the accused were held for a bail hearing at a Pembroke court Thursday.