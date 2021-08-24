Collision leads to charges in Central Frontenac Township
A single-vehicle collision in Central Frontenac Township has led to charges.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to the collision on Hwy. 7 just before 6 p.m. on Friday.
Police say an investigation found that the driver left the road and a struck a rock cut.
31-year-old Filip Kedzior of Hamilton faces two impaired driving charges.
The suspect was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in a Kingston court on September 23rd.
