Collision leads to charges in Central Frontenac Township

A single-vehicle collision in Central Frontenac Township has led to charges.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the collision on Hwy. 7 just before 6 p.m. on Friday.

Police say an investigation found that the driver left the road and a struck a rock cut.

31-year-old Filip Kedzior of Hamilton faces two impaired driving charges.

The suspect was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in a Kingston court on September 23rd.