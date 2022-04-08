Dangerous driving and failing to stop for police charge in Kingston's west end

A Kingston man has been charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

Kingston Police say on Tuesday at around 3:15 p.m., officers were parked on Creekford Rd. when they saw an older model Chevrolet Impala drive by.

According to police, a query of the license plate revealed that it was not registered to the vehicle and that it was not attached to any vehicle.

Police began to follow the vehicle, but allege the vehicle began to pull away from police at high speeds.

Later, police attended an address in Kingston's west end, located the accused, and made an arrest.

A 20-year-old Kingston man was charged with with dangerous operation of a conveyance and failing to stop for police.