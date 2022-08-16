Little Sisterz and The Spencerville Agricultural Society are hosting a drive-in tailgate concert this Sunday in support of the upcoming Spencerville Fair.

The drive-in will feature live music by BUCKLEDOWN and will be hosted at 22 Ryan Street in Spencerville, Ont. between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Grab your dinner at Little Sisterz or any of the local eateries, and bring your own lawn chair.

Admission is $15.00 and you can purchase tickets at any of the following locations:

Little Sisterz: 613-658-8888

Janice Kingston: 613-658-5385

Wayne Dillabough: 613-340-4783

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa