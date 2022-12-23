Driver charged, impaired and asleep, with foot on the break

Brockville Police have arrested and charged a man, after he was found at an intersection impaired, asleep, with his foot on the break while in gear.

The incident happened on Dec. 21, 2022, just after 1 a.m., police were informed of a man, who was believed to be impaired, getting into his white GMC pick-up truck on Water St.

The 41-year-old drove off before BPS arrived on the scene, however, he was tracked down.

Officers said they found the vehicle stopped at the intersection of King St. W. and Courthouse Ave.

The vehicle was in "Drive", with the driver asleep and his foot on the brake pedal.

Police arrested the man, who now faces charges of Operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level above 80mg.

The man has been released with his driver's license suspended, and vehicle impounded, and a court date has been set for January.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink.