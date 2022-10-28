Driver found asleep on Highway 401 charged with impaired driving
Ontario Provincial Police in Leeds County has charged an unresponsive driver who was parked on the side of the road. The incident occurred on October 27th, 2022 around 1:20 a.m. when officers located the vehicle which was stopped on the side of Highway 401.
The car was stopped in the westbound lanes, near Lansdowne. When officers approached the vehicle the driver appeared to be unresponsive and asleep. Following further interaction, the driver Douglas Whaley, 47-year-old from Kingston, woke up. Officers quickly determined he had consumed alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.
He now faces several charges, including the following:
- Operation While Impaired - Alcohol and Drugs
- Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration
- Fail to comply with Probation Order x2
The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville on November 18th, 2022.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
