EarlyON centres resuming in-person programming

EarlyON programs in the County of Renfrew have finally resumed in-person operations this month, after being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

EarlyON centres are open to all families in Ontario, they are a welcoming place that offers a range of services and resources such as:

fun activities - reading, story telling, sing-alongs, games and more

advice from professionals trained in early childhood development

find out about family services in the community

connect with other families with young children

EarlyON locations across the city welcome children from birth to age 6, and their parents and caregivers.

According to EarlyON, they will now be offering a hybrid model of both in-person and virtual programs at all seven EarlyON locations in the Renfrew County.

The Director of Social Services says with the County of Renfrew we've seen two years of incredible virtual EarlyON programming, however its nice to be able to offer some in-person programming again, and with spring and Easter coming, theres lots to look forward to.

EarlyON centres offer free of charge drop-in programs, for a full list access the EarlyON calendar at http://www.countyofrenfrewelcc.com/calendar.