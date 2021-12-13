iHeartRadio
Eight LDSB schools switch to online learning starting today

The Limestone District School Board Education Centre. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa)

The Limestone District School Board has tweeted that eight schools will pivot to online learning as of Monday.

The schools include 

  • Module de l'Acadie 
  • Amherstview Public School 
  • Storrington Public School 
  • Southview Public School 
  • Bath Public School 
  • Polson Park Public School 
  • Odessa Public School

The tweet says the decision is due to staffing pressures related to COVID-19. 

The school board says it apologizes for the circumstances and recognizes the challenges for many families, but says it can't do in-person learning effectively or safely without sufficient staffing in place. 

