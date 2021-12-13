Eight LDSB schools switch to online learning starting today
The Limestone District School Board has tweeted that eight schools will pivot to online learning as of Monday.
The schools include
- Module de l'Acadie
- Amherstview Public School
- Storrington Public School
- Southview Public School
- Bath Public School
- Polson Park Public School
- Odessa Public School
The tweet says the decision is due to staffing pressures related to COVID-19.
The school board says it apologizes for the circumstances and recognizes the challenges for many families, but says it can't do in-person learning effectively or safely without sufficient staffing in place.
IMPORTANT: .@ModuleAcadie .@AVPS_LDSB .@StorrPS_LDSB .@Southview_LDSB .@BathPS_LDSB .@PolsonPark_LDSB .@OdessaPS_LDSB Families check your email for urgent Communicate broadcast sent last night regarding pivoting to remote virtual learning today (Dec13) due to staffing pressures— Limestone District School Board (@LimestoneDSB) December 13, 2021
New COVID-19 guidelines implemented by KFL&A Public Health given the presence of the Omicron variant in the region have impacted Limestone's ability to effectively staff some schools for in-person learning and to ensure a safe learning environment.— Limestone District School Board (@LimestoneDSB) December 13, 2021
We sincerely apologize for these circumstances and recognize the challenges this presents to many families. However, we cannot operate classes effectively or safely for in-person learning if we have insufficient staffing in place.— Limestone District School Board (@LimestoneDSB) December 13, 2021
IMPORTANT: @MollyBrant_LDSB also pivoting to remote learning today (Dec. 13) due to staffing pressures as a result of new KFLAPH isolation requirements. Families have been sent Communicate broadcast call/email. Thank you for your patience as we work to support continued learning.— Limestone District School Board (@LimestoneDSB) December 13, 2021