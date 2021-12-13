Eight LDSB schools switch to online learning starting today

The Limestone District School Board has tweeted that eight schools will pivot to online learning as of Monday.

The schools include

Module de l'Acadie

Amherstview Public School

Storrington Public School

Southview Public School

Bath Public School

Polson Park Public School

Odessa Public School

The tweet says the decision is due to staffing pressures related to COVID-19.

The school board says it apologizes for the circumstances and recognizes the challenges for many families, but says it can't do in-person learning effectively or safely without sufficient staffing in place.

IMPORTANT: .@ModuleAcadie .@AVPS_LDSB .@StorrPS_LDSB .@Southview_LDSB .@BathPS_LDSB .@PolsonPark_LDSB .@OdessaPS_LDSB Families check your email for urgent Communicate broadcast sent last night regarding pivoting to remote virtual learning today (Dec13) due to staffing pressures — Limestone District School Board (@LimestoneDSB) December 13, 2021

New COVID-19 guidelines implemented by KFL&A Public Health given the presence of the Omicron variant in the region have impacted Limestone's ability to effectively staff some schools for in-person learning and to ensure a safe learning environment. — Limestone District School Board (@LimestoneDSB) December 13, 2021

We sincerely apologize for these circumstances and recognize the challenges this presents to many families. However, we cannot operate classes effectively or safely for in-person learning if we have insufficient staffing in place. — Limestone District School Board (@LimestoneDSB) December 13, 2021