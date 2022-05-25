EOSSAA Track and Field Championships
Upper Canada District School Board athletes took home dozens of gold, silver, and bronze medals t this years track and field championships.
The event was held May 19 and 20th at Thousand Islands Secondary School. Over 70 schools from across eastern Ontario competed during the two-day event. Thousand Islands Secondary School came out on top with the best combined team score of 484.67.
. Individual gold medal performances from all UCDSB athletes at the championships included the following:
Novice Classes
- Amy Collins, North Grenville District High School: Girls 3000 Meter Run
- Sarina Dhanoa, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Girls 80 Meter Hurdles
- Madilyn Lewis, Carleton Place High School: Girls Shot Put, Girls Discus Throw
- Jake Watkins, North Grenville District High School: Boys 400 Meter Dash
- Jory Leakey, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Boys 100 Meter Hurdles, Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
- Owen Tyo, Char-Lan District High School: Boys Pole Vault
- Josh Wallace, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Boys Long Jump, Boys Triple Jump
- Jack Mines, Char-Lan District High School: Boys Discus Throw
Junior Classes
- Findlay Weir, Carleton Place High School: Girls 100 Meter Dash
- Aryka Bennett, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Girls 3000 Meter Run
- Lia Leblanc, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Girls 300 Meter Hurdles, Girls High Jump
- Isabel Mooney, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Girls Pole Vault
- Bryn Goebel, Perth District High School: Girls Shot Put
- Caden Turcotte, Smiths Falls District High School: Boys 800 Meter Run
- Kaeden Leakey, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Boys 100 Meter Hurdles
- David Mooney, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Boys Pole Vault
- Wyatt Last, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Boys Triple Jump
- Memphis Scharfe, Athens District High School: Boys Shot Put
Senior Classes
- Morgan Reevie, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Girls 100 Meter Dash, Girls 200 Meter Dash
- Maddie Seaby, Carleton Place High School: Girls 3000 Meter Run
- Jessica Guthrie, Almonte District High School: Girls 400 Meter Hurdles
- Lyndsay Fleming, North Grenville District High School: Girls Long Jump, Girls Triple Jump
- Kaylee Clark, Gananoque Secondary School: Girls Javelin Throw
- Owen Tyo, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Boys 100 Meter Dash
- Nathaniel Lowry, Almonte District High School: Boys 200 Meter Dash
- Shan Dhanoa, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Boys 800 Meter Run, Boys 1500 Meter Run
- Kyle Dolliver, Carleton Place High School: Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
- Devon Rayner, Gananoque Secondary School: Boys Long Jump
- Gavin Redwood-Wheeler, Carleton Place High School: Boys Discus Throw
For a full list of results, visit www.ottawalions.com. The top five qualifiers from each event will advance to the East Regionals taking place on May 26 and 27 in Ottawa.