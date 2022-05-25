EOSSAA Track and Field Championships

Upper Canada District School Board athletes took home dozens of gold, silver, and bronze medals t this years track and field championships.

The event was held May 19 and 20th at Thousand Islands Secondary School. Over 70 schools from across eastern Ontario competed during the two-day event. Thousand Islands Secondary School came out on top with the best combined team score of 484.67.

. Individual gold medal performances from all UCDSB athletes at the championships included the following:

Novice Classes

Amy Collins, North Grenville District High School: Girls 3000 Meter Run

Sarina Dhanoa, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Girls 80 Meter Hurdles

Madilyn Lewis, Carleton Place High School: Girls Shot Put, Girls Discus Throw

Jake Watkins, North Grenville District High School: Boys 400 Meter Dash

Jory Leakey, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Boys 100 Meter Hurdles, Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

Owen Tyo, Char-Lan District High School: Boys Pole Vault

Josh Wallace, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Boys Long Jump, Boys Triple Jump

Jack Mines, Char-Lan District High School: Boys Discus Throw

Junior Classes

Findlay Weir, Carleton Place High School: Girls 100 Meter Dash

Aryka Bennett, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Girls 3000 Meter Run

Lia Leblanc, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Girls 300 Meter Hurdles, Girls High Jump

Isabel Mooney, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Girls Pole Vault

Bryn Goebel, Perth District High School: Girls Shot Put

Caden Turcotte, Smiths Falls District High School: Boys 800 Meter Run

Kaeden Leakey, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Boys 100 Meter Hurdles

David Mooney, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Boys Pole Vault

Wyatt Last, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Boys Triple Jump

Memphis Scharfe, Athens District High School: Boys Shot Put

Senior Classes

Morgan Reevie, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Girls 100 Meter Dash, Girls 200 Meter Dash

Maddie Seaby, Carleton Place High School: Girls 3000 Meter Run

Jessica Guthrie, Almonte District High School: Girls 400 Meter Hurdles

Lyndsay Fleming, North Grenville District High School: Girls Long Jump, Girls Triple Jump

Kaylee Clark, Gananoque Secondary School: Girls Javelin Throw

Owen Tyo, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Boys 100 Meter Dash

Nathaniel Lowry, Almonte District High School: Boys 200 Meter Dash

Shan Dhanoa, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Boys 800 Meter Run, Boys 1500 Meter Run

Kyle Dolliver, Carleton Place High School: Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

Devon Rayner, Gananoque Secondary School: Boys Long Jump

Gavin Redwood-Wheeler, Carleton Place High School: Boys Discus Throw

For a full list of results, visit www.ottawalions.com. The top five qualifiers from each event will advance to the East Regionals taking place on May 26 and 27 in Ottawa.