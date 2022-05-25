EOSSAA Track and Field Championships

iHeartRadio
Upper Canada District School Board athletes took home dozens of gold, silver, and bronze medals t this years track and field championships.

The event was held May 19 and 20th at Thousand Islands Secondary School. Over 70 schools from across eastern Ontario competed during the two-day event. Thousand Islands Secondary School came out on top with the best combined team score of 484.67.

. Individual gold medal performances from all UCDSB athletes at the championships included the following:  

Novice Classes 

  • Amy Collins, North Grenville District High School: Girls 3000 Meter Run 
  • Sarina Dhanoa, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Girls 80 Meter Hurdles 
  • Madilyn Lewis, Carleton Place High School: Girls Shot Put, Girls Discus Throw 
  • Jake Watkins, North Grenville District High School: Boys 400 Meter Dash 
  • Jory Leakey, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Boys 100 Meter Hurdles, Boys 300 Meter Hurdles 
  • Owen Tyo, Char-Lan District High School: Boys Pole Vault 
  • Josh Wallace, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Boys Long Jump, Boys Triple Jump 
  • Jack Mines, Char-Lan District High School: Boys Discus Throw 

Junior Classes 

  • Findlay Weir, Carleton Place High School: Girls 100 Meter Dash 
  • Aryka Bennett, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Girls 3000 Meter Run 
  • Lia Leblanc, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Girls 300 Meter Hurdles, Girls High Jump 
  • Isabel Mooney, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Girls Pole Vault 
  • Bryn Goebel, Perth District High School: Girls Shot Put 
  • Caden Turcotte, Smiths Falls District High School: Boys 800 Meter Run 
  • Kaeden Leakey, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Boys 100 Meter Hurdles 
  • David Mooney, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Boys Pole Vault 
  • Wyatt Last, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Boys Triple Jump 
  • Memphis Scharfe, Athens District High School: Boys Shot Put 

Senior Classes 

  • Morgan Reevie, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Girls 100 Meter Dash, Girls 200 Meter Dash 
  • Maddie Seaby, Carleton Place High School: Girls 3000 Meter Run 
  • Jessica Guthrie, Almonte District High School: Girls 400 Meter Hurdles 
  • Lyndsay Fleming, North Grenville District High School: Girls Long Jump, Girls Triple Jump 
  • Kaylee Clark, Gananoque Secondary School: Girls Javelin Throw 
  • Owen Tyo, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Boys 100 Meter Dash 
  • Nathaniel Lowry, Almonte District High School: Boys 200 Meter Dash 
  • Shan Dhanoa, Thousand Islands Secondary School: Boys 800 Meter Run, Boys 1500 Meter Run 
  • Kyle Dolliver, Carleton Place High School: Boys 110 Meter Hurdles 
  • Devon Rayner, Gananoque Secondary School: Boys Long Jump 
  • Gavin Redwood-Wheeler, Carleton Place High School: Boys Discus Throw 

For a full list of results, visit www.ottawalions.com. The top five qualifiers from each event will advance to the East Regionals taking place on May 26 and 27 in Ottawa.  

