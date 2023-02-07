Everyone eventually has a date with death. While death is a complex and often emotional topic, experts say discussion, reflection, and community connections can help people manage anxieties and face the facts of human mortality.

Local residents can join death doula and educator Siobhan Skehan for Getting Comfortable With Death, an open discussion not connected to specific religious beliefs. The conversation is part of a broader collective called the Date With Death Club.

The session, titled Getting Comfortable With Death is happening on February 8th from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. at the Kingston Frontenac Public Library's Central Branch. Organizers say that registration is required and can be completed at https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/7705835 or over the phone at 613-549-8888.

The organizer, Skehan is a former high school teacher and now offers death doula support and provides community-based death and dying education. She says that she is passionate about spreading the message that "doing death differently" is possible.

"By coming to this event, people will be able to explore mortality in the community, make connections and learn what death doulas do," said Jake Miller, Librarian and in charge of Adult Programming with the KFPL. "With resources provided for everyone who attends, we hope they come away with a better understanding of what death means to them and how they want to approach mortality," added Miller.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray