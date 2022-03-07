Fatal snowmobile collision in Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal snowmobile collision in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards.
OPP say they responded to the single-vehicle collision at around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
The lone person driving the vehicle was pronounced dead by Renfrew County Paramedics.
The name of the deceased is being withheld pending further investigation.
The cause of the collision also remains under investigation.
-
New COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County expected todayWe are expected to learn the latest COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.
-
New COVID-19 numbers for KFL&A expected todayOn Friday, KFL&A Public Health reported 149 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.
-
Gananoque man arrested after allegedly fleeing from policeGananoque Police say a local man has been charged after he was alleged to have been caught speeding in front a school and fleeing from police.
-
Freezing rain to hit Renfrew County over the weekendEnvironment Canada says to expect a band of freezing rain to move through the area starting Saturday night into Sunday.
-
64 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 64 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since its last report.
-
17 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyAs of the latest case summary update released on Thursday, eight people are in the hospital with the virus, two people are in the intensive care unit.
-
Dozens gather in Kingston, Ont. for rally in support of UkraineDozens gathered in Kingston, Ont. for a rally in support of Ukraine Thursday night.
-
Impaired driving causing bodily harm charge after collision in west endPolice say the victim, a 45-year-old woman, was seriously injured in the collision and was trapped inside the heavily damaged vehicle.
-
Whitewater Region Fire receiving support for firefighter trainingWhitewater Region Fire says it is receiving support from Enbridge Gas to help purchase items that support firefighter training.