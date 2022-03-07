Fatal snowmobile collision in Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal snowmobile collision in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards.

OPP say they responded to the single-vehicle collision at around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

The lone person driving the vehicle was pronounced dead by Renfrew County Paramedics.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending further investigation.

The cause of the collision also remains under investigation.