Fentanyl seized during traffic stop in Pembroke

Ontario Provincial Police seized fentanyl during a traffic stop in the City of Pembroke on Sunday.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP conducted the stop at around 12:15 p.m on Mary St.

Police say they located and seized drugs during the investigation, and both occupants of the vehicle were arrested.

48-year-old Jason Blair of Golden Lake and 46-year-old Rebecca Cunningham of Pembroke both face possesion charges. One for meth. The other for fentanyl.

Blair also faces a driving while under suspension charge.

They are both scheduled to appear in a Pembroke court on November 16th.