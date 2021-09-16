iHeartRadio
11°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Fentanyl seized during traffic stop in Pembroke

OPP

Ontario Provincial Police seized fentanyl during a traffic stop in the City of Pembroke on Sunday. 

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP conducted the stop at around 12:15 p.m on Mary St. 

Police say they located and seized drugs during the investigation, and both occupants of the vehicle were arrested. 

48-year-old Jason Blair of Golden Lake and 46-year-old Rebecca Cunningham of Pembroke both face possesion charges. One for meth. The other for fentanyl. 

Blair also faces a driving while under suspension charge.

They are both scheduled to appear in a Pembroke court on November 16th. 

12

Check out the latest Songs