Finalists announced for the 2022 Awards of Excellence

The Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce has announced finalists for the Ben TeKamp Memorial Award, which is to be presented at the 2022 Awards of Excellence. The Ben Tekamp Memorial Award is presented to a business or individual that has reinvented themself to meet the changing needs or Leeds and Grenville. The Brockville Chamber of Commerce describes Ben TeKamp as someone who championed and advocated for local community economic development. Ben was raised on the ethics of hard work, respect and integrity, working from the farm to the boardroom. His career extended to the role of Mayor in Brockville, leaving a lasting impact on the community.

The Award is to be presented to a business that is in its initial stages or in a place of innovation. Creativity with a promise of growth and sustainability is highly valued when choosing nominees for this award. Finally, businesses must display how they can make a significant contribution to the community, and demonstrate a significant effort to develop a business plan based around collaboration and perseverance.

The Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce this year's finalists. They include Vanessa Blenkarn, Andrew Melchers, and Elisabeth Meyer. The Chamber recognizes these individuals as having endless potential in the community through their business ventures.

The award winner will be chosen out of these three finalists. The award will be presented at the Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce Awards of Excellence ceremony. The event will be taking place on October 20th. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event is scheduled to run until 11:00 p.m. You can register to attend the event at the Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce website that is linked below:

https://brockvillechamber.com/Calendar/calendar.php?ID=377&command=view&year=2022&month=10&day=20&LANGCODE=EN&pop=Y

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray