Five new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A

covid 19

Five new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region. 

No movement in the number of known active cases, it remains at 34. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

On the vaccination front, nearly 87 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 81 per cent have both doses. 

 

