Five new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A
Five new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.
No movement in the number of known active cases, it remains at 34.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
On the vaccination front, nearly 87 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 81 per cent have both doses.
5 new COVID-19 cases in #KFLA:— KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) September 22, 2021
2 Females under 10, close contact
Female 30s, under investigation
Female 40s, close contact
Female 70s, under investigation
5 cases have resolved
34 active cases pic.twitter.com/vd172hC5gq