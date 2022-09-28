Free program reskills Canadian veterans for careers in tech

Candian armed forces veterans returning to civilian life have the opportunity to pursue jobs in the tech industry, with an education program set up in Kingston.

A third of Canadian armed forces entering civilian life are between the core working ages of 25 and 54, and as these veterans enter the civilian workforce, some are looking to participate in Canada's booming tech economy right here in Kingston.

Soldiers in Tech, a free program that provides hard and soft skills necessary to enter the Canadian tech ecosystem aims at teaching soldiers tech security and working within 5-6 months.

The program was developed by The Roland Gossage Foundation and tech education leader Lighthouse Labs to help veterans build successful civilian careers and cover 100% of the costs for veterans and their spouses.

Applications for Soldiers in Tech programs are now open, and applications can be found at the Canadian armed forced career page.

