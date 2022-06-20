G1 driver arrested after crashing into local patio

Gananoque Police Service say a woman has been arrested following a crash involving a vehicle that struck the patio of a local business on King Street East.

At approximately 3:00 a.m., Gananoque Police recieved a report of a crash involving the car that had struck the patio. Officers located a 30-year-old female nearby.

After speaking with her, it was determined she was the driver of the car and was under the influence of alcohol.

She was arrested for operation while impaired by alcohol. After further investigation, police discovered the driver only held a G1 class licence and was operating the vehicle with a blod alcohol concentration above zero.

The female was served provincial offence notices for failing to eport an accident, careless driving, novice driver - BAC above zero, as well as a 3-day license suspension.