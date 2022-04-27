Generals beat Frontenacs in Game 3 of series, 4-3

Three unanswered goals in the third period helped the Oshawa Generals beat the Kingston Frontenacs in Game 3, 4-3.

This despite the Frontenacs scoring three goals of their own in the second period.

Zayde Wisdom had two goals for the Frontenacs in the loss.

The Frontenacs still hold a two-one series lead over the Generals in the OHL Playoffs.

The two teams next face off tomorrow night in Oshawa.

Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.