iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Generals beat Frontenacs in Game 3 of series, 4-3

Kingston_Frontenacs_Logo

Three unanswered goals in the third period helped the Oshawa Generals beat the Kingston Frontenacs in Game 3, 4-3. 

This despite the Frontenacs scoring three goals of their own in the second period. 

Zayde Wisdom had two goals for the Frontenacs in the loss. 

The Frontenacs still hold a two-one series lead over the Generals in the OHL Playoffs. 

The two teams next face off tomorrow night in Oshawa. 

Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. 

12

Check out the latest Songs