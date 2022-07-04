High Emergency Department wait times at PRH
The Pembroke Regional Hospital is asking the community for patience and understanding as they experience higher than normal wait times at local emergency departments.
“We certainly understand the frustration this may cause our patients, and we want our community to know that PRH staff and physicians are working as quickly and safely as possible to ensure appropriate and timely care is received by all,” said PRH President and CEO Pierre Noel.
PRH says some of the factors that are impacting wait times include:
- High patient volumes. including those who do not have a family doctor
- Patients seeking medical attention with more complex medical issues and higher acuity
- staffing challenges
While the team at Pembroke Regional Hospital is working to minimize the impact on patients and families, there are a few things they recommend for the community.
Those with non-urgent needs who do not have a family doctor, or who cannot access them quickly enough, should call the Renfrew County Virtual Triage and Assessment Centre at 1-844-727-6404.
PRH says those still needing to visit the emergency department will be seen by a doctor based on their health status.
-
UOV OPP Wrap up Canada Day safety campaignThe Upper Ottawa Valley OPP Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police completed this year's Canada Day Week traffic safety campaign, which took place from June 27 to July 4, 2022.
-
Hawkesbury OPP introduces "Positive Ticketing Program"The Hawkesbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is introducing a positive ticketing program, intended to recognize youth for the good behaviours they display.
-
5 arrested after warrant issued in Picton, ONThe Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged five individuals after the execution of a search warrant on a residence in Picton, ON.
-
South Nation Conservation breaks tree planting recordThe South Nation Conservation team breaks a second-consecutive tree planting record, beating last years record by a few hundred trees.
-
National Air Force Museum unveils new exhibitThe National Air Force Museum of Canada unveiled their newest exhibit in partnership with the Canadian Military Police Association this past Wednesday in Trenton, ON.
-
Change of Command Ceremony at Garrison PetawawaOn June 30th, 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group held a Change of Command and Change of Appointment parade at Garrison Petawawa.
-
Catch the Ace week #9 winner announcedThe Pembroke Regional Hospital is announcing their Catch the Ace progressive jackpot raffle - week #9 winner for the Catch the Ace fundraiser.
-
Craig Kelley appointed CAOThe Renfrew County Council has appointed Craig Kelley to the position of chief administrative clerk, replacing current CAO Paul Moreau.
-
Vehicle theft leads to arrestA 38-year-old man from Quinte west has been charged multiple times after a stolen vehicle was stolen from a business in Trenton.