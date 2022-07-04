High Emergency Department wait times at PRH

The Pembroke Regional Hospital is asking the community for patience and understanding as they experience higher than normal wait times at local emergency departments.

“We certainly understand the frustration this may cause our patients, and we want our community to know that PRH staff and physicians are working as quickly and safely as possible to ensure appropriate and timely care is received by all,” said PRH President and CEO Pierre Noel.

PRH says some of the factors that are impacting wait times include:

High patient volumes. including those who do not have a family doctor

Patients seeking medical attention with more complex medical issues and higher acuity

staffing challenges

While the team at Pembroke Regional Hospital is working to minimize the impact on patients and families, there are a few things they recommend for the community.

Those with non-urgent needs who do not have a family doctor, or who cannot access them quickly enough, should call the Renfrew County Virtual Triage and Assessment Centre at 1-844-727-6404.

PRH says those still needing to visit the emergency department will be seen by a doctor based on their health status.