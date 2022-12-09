Impaired driver charged after serious collision

Lennox and Addington OPP have charged a Loyalist Township resident after a serious collision on Bath Road.

On December 8, 2022, just after 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a single car rollover. When officers arrived, they noted the driver was trapped inside the vehicle.

Loyalist Fire Department attended and extricated the driver, who sustained minor injuries.

After speaking with the driver, officers promptly arrested the man.

60-year-old Allan Kavaner, of Loyalist Township, was charged with

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol 80 plus

Kavaner was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on January 10, 2023.