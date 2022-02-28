Impairment charges after break and enter at cottage in Sharbot Lake

Ontario Provincial Police say a break and enter at a cottage in Sharbot Lake, Ont has lead to impairment charges.

OPP were called to the incident on Friday at around 10:20 p.m. of a trespasser at a home on Wagner Rd.

Police say the suspect was located on an ATV.

31-year-old Christopher Hardy-Leroux of Sharbot Lake, Ont has been charged with the following:

Break, Enter a place - commit indictable offence CC 348(1)(b)

Mischief - destroys or damages property CC 430(1)(a)

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs CC 320.14(1)(a)

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) CC 320.14(1)(b)

The accused had their license suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Sharbot Lake court on March 22nd.