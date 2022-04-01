In-person open house events returning to St. Lawrence College

St. Lawrence College is holding in-person open house events this spring.

It's the first time the school will be holding in-person open house events since before the pandemic.

"We're thrilled to be able to hold an in-person Open House for the first time in two years," said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO, in a release. "Prospective students will get the full campus experience and learn why SLC is the best choice for their academic goals and to become career ready. Our campuses are great, and we're looking forward to welcoming people to SLC in person."

The post-secondary school says those who are looking at college programs, deciding which offer to accept, or are already planning to attend St. Lawrence College are welcome to attend the campus.

Open houses will be held at the following dates:

Cornwall Campus Open House - April 2, 10am to 1pm

Brockville Campus Open House - April 9, 10am to 1pm

Kingston Campus Open House - April 23, 10am to 1pm

The open house allows prospective students to tour campuses and residences, gather information about SLC's services and support, and participate in activities and giveaways.

Virtual sessions will also be held throughout April. This will allow current students and graduates of the program to to share their experiences with prospective students about programs from each academic school. get more information about SLC services, financial aid, and more.

Those interested in taking part can register for the in-person or virtual events online. Those who register will be entered into a draw to win prizes.