Information session for Kingston's water and sewer project

An information session will take place in-person Monday, September 26, at 5:00 p.m. for residents to hear updates on the water and sewer project on Front Road and King Street West in Kingston, Ont.

The information session is taking place at the INVISTA Centre, meeting rooms A/B. Utilities Kingston's President and CEO, David Fell; Director of Utilities Engineering, Remi Adedapo, and Chris Phippen, Manager of Utilities Engineering, will provide project updates and answer questions from community members.

The project is a large, phased, and multi-year undertaking to improve water and sewer infrastructure in the community, however, the contractor encountered unexpected site conditions. As a result, the work on the project has been temporarily suspended.

"We understand the frustration and delays this stoppage has created for commuters in the area, and the toll it is taking on residents. Cyclists and pedestrians have been especially impacted, and we apologize for the inconvenience," says Fell. "We look forward to updating our community at this information session."

The project aims to redirect sewage from the Portsmouth Pumping Station and interconnect the trunk water main. It is expected to save energy, reduce sewer overflows, create capacity to support downtown development, and improve operations and system performance.

The current phase of the project, Phase 2A, awarded to EBC Inc., affects areas along Front Road and King Street West from Sand Bay Lane to Country Club Drive.

At the information session, Utilities Kingston will provide updates on progress and timelines, which will also be posted to www.utilitieskingston.com on September 27th, preemptively.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa