Investigation underway into several fraud incidents in Killaloe, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are warning the public of several fraud incidents that were occurring and are currently under investigation in the Killaloe area.

The fraud involved an online advertisement that was posted on Facebook offering the sale of firewood. The suspect then requested a deposit by e-transfer, and once the deposit was made the firewood was not delivered. The buyer was then unable to contact the seller.

An investigation into these instances led by the Renfrew County Crime Unit resulted in the arrest of one individual.

47-year-old Cory Baptiste, of North Algona Wilberforce, was charged with:

Fraud under $5,000 (x11)

Obtaining by false pretence (x11)

After more victims came forward, Baptiste as been charged once again with:

Fraud under $5,000 (x6)

Obtaining by false pretence (x5)

Theft of mail

Baptiste remains in custody.

The Renfrew County Crime Unit is continuing to investigate these incidents as additional victims have come forward.

If you or someone you know may have been a victim, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also report the information to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa

