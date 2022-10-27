The Town of Petawawa Community Services department says they are pleased and excited to announce the continuation and growth of the "Cooking it Forward" program. Adding that they are truly grateful for the support of the local community for contributing to the "Give A Little Help a Lot" campaign hosted by their partner and sponsor Hyska Independent Grocer who named "Cooking It Forward" as a program of choice for this campaign.

"Cooking it Forward" is a program implemented by Shallan Dament, The Town of Petawawa Recreation Programmer, who has been overseeing the current program and has been in the lead teaching and working with children of all ages so they can learn the importance of healthy eating, safe food handling and the importance of giving back to the community. This program is primarily a cooking class for children in which all meals are prepared, cooked, divided into single portions, frozen and then donated to the Petawawa Food Pantry.

Currently, this program has been able to donate over 1000 single-serving meals to the Petawawa Food Pantry. Support from local businesses like Hyska Independent Grocer will allow this program to continue and grow so it can continue to teach and support the community in more ways.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray