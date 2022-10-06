Killaloe OPP say fatalities on the road are at alarming highs in 2022

OPP in Eastern Ontario says the death toll on the road has surpassed 250 in 2022, as many families get ready to gather without some loved ones.

Killaloe OPP says fatalities are up 24 percent over this time last year, as a direct result of "Bad decisions behind the wheel, and drivers not taking road safety and driving responsibilities seriously".

So far this year, poor decisions and a disregard for the safety of fellow road users have been linked to 69 speed-related fatalities, 57 inattentive-related fatalities, 40 alcohol/drug-related fatalities, and 40 deaths associated with lack of seatbelt use" Said the OPP in a news release.

OPP will be working to ensure safety this weekend, as many prepare to travel to see loved ones for Thanksgiving. OPP will join police services across the country for Operation Impact.

This national, annual traffic safety campaign is among the most robust police enforcement and education initiatives to target drivers who are alcohol or drug impaired, aggressive, and inattentive/distracted, as well as vehicle occupants who fail to buckle up or properly restrain toddlers and children.

In keeping with this year's campaign theme, officers are counting on all drivers to "put their best foot forward by putting the brakes on bad driving behaviors."

The OPP and its policing partners are committed to doing everything within their means to keep the motoring public safe during one of the busiest traffic weekends of the year.

They say If every road user makes the same commitment every day of the year, Canadians could unequivocally reduce the tragic loss of lives on roads across the country in large numbers.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink

