Killaloe OPP seeking assistance identifying suspect

Killaloe OPP are asking for assistance identifying a suspect involved in an altercation March 10.

In a news release, officers say during the morning hours on John Street in the Township of Madawaska Valley, an incident involving several youths took place. The instance happened outside the gas station and legion buildings on John street.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Killaloe OPP detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Police say anyone with useful information could qualify for a cash reward of up to $2000.