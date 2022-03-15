Killaloe OPP seeking assistance identifying suspect
Killaloe OPP are asking for assistance identifying a suspect involved in an altercation March 10.
In a news release, officers say during the morning hours on John Street in the Township of Madawaska Valley, an incident involving several youths took place. The instance happened outside the gas station and legion buildings on John street.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Killaloe OPP detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.
Police say anyone with useful information could qualify for a cash reward of up to $2000.
-
Pembroke: spring road conditionsThe City of Pembroke wishes to advise pedestrians and motorists to use caution as they travel about the City of Pembroke. Although winter is still not over, there are many spring like conditions starting to affect transportation networks.
-
LGLDHU hosting catch up vaccination clinicsLeeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is shifting focus now that the pandemic response has slowed, by turning their attention to the School Immunization Catch-up program.
-
Pembroke: spring road conditionsThe City of Pembroke wishes to advise pedestrians and motorists to use caution as they travel about the City of Pembroke. Although winter is still not over, there are many spring like conditions starting to affect transportation networks.
-
2 individuals charged after Boston Pizza fightA reported disturbance at the Boston Pizza on Parkedale Avenue, in Brockville, March 12 2022, leads to two people charged with assault.
-
BGH won't be lifting COVID-19 measures March 21To continue to provide a safe environment for its patients and healthcare workers, Brockville General Hospital (BGH) will not be changing COVID-related safety measures at this time.
-
Grenville OPP Mobile Crisis Response Team receives fundingOn March 11, the Government of Ontario announced that the Grenville County OPP will be receiving approximately $148,000 in grant funding to enhance their Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT), until the end of the 2022-23 fiscal year.
-
Four charged after illegal drugs seized in RenfrewThe Ontario Provincial Police East Region Community Street Crime Unit have charged four individuals following a seizure of illegal drugs found in a house on Ross Street.
-
Kingston woman charged with robbery and uttering death threatsA 39-year-old woman from the Kingston area was charged with robbery, theft with threats of violence and uttering threats to cause death following an incident March 11.
-
Volunteer with KFPL and Repair Cafe KingstonRepair It! is a program that brings the community together to empower people so that they can fix broken household items. Rather than filling up the landfill, we are connecting people with “fixers” who can teach them how to give their broken lamps and other fixable objects a second life.