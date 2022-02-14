Kingston considering changes to nuisance party bylaw

The City of Kingston is considering making changes to the city's nuisance party bylaw.

Kingston police say unsactioned parties around Queen's University cost the city close to $1 million dollars in added policing costs, with the university only providing around $350,000 to help offset the cost.

The current bylaw says the city can fine anyone who hosts, permits, or facilitates a nuisance party. The proposed changes would allow the city to fine the owners of the property where the party is held, too.

In a report to council, Craig Desjardins, the acting commissioner of corporate services, states "the increasing prevalence of large nuisance parties in Kingston creates a substantial risk to public health and safety and leads to significant enforcement and administrative costs." He added that, "the proposed changes to the party bylaw would allow the city to fine anyone who sponsors, conducts, continues, hosts, creates, causes, permits or facilitates a nuisance party, as well as the owner of the premises where the nuisance party is held."

The proposed changes will be heared by City Council i Tuesday night's meeting.