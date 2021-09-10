Kingston health officials warn of rise of COVID-19 cases in University District

Seven new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region as health officials warn about a rise in cases in the University District.

The KFL&A Public Health Unit says transmission of the virus is occurring during close, unprotected contact between individuals in social settings, including large gatherings, where physical distancing is limited, and face coverings are not being worn.

The health unit is urging people to get tested, especially those who aren't fully vaccinated and who have attended large gatherings, even if they don't have symptoms.

Two variants of concern from previously confirmed cases have been identified.

The number of known active cases continues to go up in the region, it's now at 32.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

On the vaccination front, over 85 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a covid-19 vaccine. Nearly 79 per cent are fully vaccinated.

