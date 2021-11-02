Kingston man arrested after Break and Enter at west-end business

Kingston Police have arrested a man after he was alleged of committing a break and enter to a west-end business.

Just past midnight on Monday, officers were called to a business on Bath Rd. between Gardiners Rd. and Centennial Dr.

Initial information to police indicated three people were seen in the back of the building going through boxes.

When police arrived, they say two people fled the scene. One fled on a motorcycle, the other fled on foot.

A third individual attempted to flee on a motorcycle, but police caught up towards the person and removed them from the motorcycle, leading to a short foot chase.

An officer tracked down the suspect and took the suspect into custody at 12:30 a.m.

A 32-year-old Kingston man faces charges of a Break and Enter, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Breach of Probation.