Kingston man charged for impairment after alleged collision

A Kingston man has been arrested for driving while impaired after allegedly causing a collision.

Kingston Police say they received a call from a witness around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, reporting a vehicle stopped in an eastbound lane of Princess St. at Sir John A. Macdonald Blvrd.

According to police, the witness saw the vehicle drive off before the accused's vehicle collided with another vehicle in a parking lot near Concession St. and Division St.

Police responded to the incident, with an officer reporting the accused was impaired.

63-year-old Gary Labarge is charged with impaired operation of a conveyance while impaired by a drug.

The accused was later released on conditions with a future court date.