Kingston man charged with assault and injuring an animal

Kingston Police have charged a man with assault and injuring an animal after an alleged domestic dispute.

Police allege the man had returned home intoxicated and was in an argument with his girlfriend.

Police also allege the man had kicked his dog during the argument.

When officers arrived, they said they were made privy to previous incidents dating back to 2018.

A 22-year-old local man has been charged with two counts of assault, assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000. and willfully causing unnecessary pain/suffering or injury to an animal.