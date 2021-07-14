Kingston man charged with driving while prohibited and for being in the possession of drugs

A Kingston man has been arrested after allegedly driving while prohibited and for being in the possession of drugs.

Kingston Police say at around 11:35 p.m. on July 11th, they spotted a vehicle with what they saw was a suspicious looking license plate travelling on Concession St. near Alfred St.

After police queried the license plate number, they confirmed that the number was invalid.

Once a traffic stop was initiated, police say a closer inspection found that the license plate was a "handmade imitation" that used a blue marker to depict numbers and letters.

Further investigation by police found that the driver was prohibited from driving after two seperate criminal code violations.

At around 11:40 p.m., officers arrested the suspect and was transported to police headquarters.

There, police say they found a baggie of what is believed to be crystal meth inside a wallet.

29-year-old Peter Carreiro was charged with the following:

Two counts of operation of a conveyance while prohibited;

Unlawful possession of a schedule 1 substance;

and breach of probation.

The accused was held for a bail hearing the following day.