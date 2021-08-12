iHeartRadio
26°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Kingston man charged with trafficking crystal meth

Crystal_Meth

A Kingston man has been charged with trafficking crystal meth. 

On July 30th, Kingston Police's Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Montreal St. with the assistance of the Emergency Response Unit and the K-9 Unit. 

Police say they seized a quantity of crystal meth, canadian currency, and evidence of drug trafficking inside the home. 

46-year-old Terry Corkey is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking crystal meth, and possession of proceeds of crime. 

12

Check out the latest Songs