Kingston Police looking to identify suspect in tire thefts at Solid Waste Services

Kingston Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in the theft of tires at Solid Waste Services.

Police say at around 1 p.m on Christmas Day, two people are seen on surveillance video in the closed Kingston Area Recycling Centre and appear to enter through a hole in the fence.

Video shows the two suspects removing tires from a portable recycling trailer that is stored on site.

Police say the suspects do not take the tires at that point, but return later at 6:30 p.m., and can be seen removing the tires onto the adjacent roadway.

At 7 p.m., a white pickup truck can be seen arriving in the area and the suspect placing the tires into the rear cab of the truck.

The truck then leaves the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Andrew Wilby at 613-549-4660 ext 6217or via email at awilby@kingstonpolice.ca.