Kingston Police looking to identify two Break and Enter suspects

Kingston Police are asking for the public's help identifying two men responsible for a Break and Enter in the Queen's District.

Police say at around 2 a.m. in the 200 block of University Ave., two unknown males were seen on video surveillance entering home through the rear door.

One of the men then began tampering with the window, subsequently gaining entry, and taking a laptop.

Anyone with information on the identity of the male suspects is asked to contact Constable Kyle Stenman at 613-549-4660 ext. 6400 or via email at kstenman@kingstonpolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can also be made by calling the general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.