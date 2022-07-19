Kingston Transit temporarily reducing services effective July 21

Effective Thursday, July 21, Kingston Transit will temporarily reduce service on select routes in order to continue to provide high-quality, efficient service for the whole of the system.

Kingston Transit and the City are stating the changes are due to a lack of staff, which has impacted many industries and is contributing to short-term service reductions.

Kingston Transit is now working quickly to recruit more drivers and other staff to be able to restore services to pre-pandemic levels.

Impacted Routes

Route 4: Will provide hourly service Monday to Saturday. The Sunday schedule will not be affected. Route 4 will depart from the Downtown Transfer Point at 15 minutes past the hour, and the Cataraqui Centre Transfer Point at 45 minutes past the hour

Route 11: Will provide hourly service Monday to Saturday. The Sunday schedule will not be affected. Route 11 trips will depart from the Cataraqui Centre transfer point at 45 minutes the hour, and the Kingston Centre transfer point at 15 minutes past the hour.

Route 12: Will provide hourly service Monday to Sunday. The Sunday schedule will not be affected. Route 15 trips will depart Reddendale at 15 past the hour, Cataraqui Centre transfer point to Cataraqui Woods on the hour and Cataraqui Centre transfer pont pointeddedale at 30 minutes past the hour.

Full and updated schedule information will be available online or on real-time apps. Transit: Subway & Bus Times, Google Maps, and Moovit.