Land Trust launches ambitious program to protect local environment and wildlife

The Thousand Islands Watershed Land Trust is continuing to advocate for the protection of the climate and wildlife as they receive a $600,000 grant from the Nature Smart Climate Solutions fund. The money comes as Land Trust launches a new project.

The ambitious program by Land Trust aims to protect lands in its protection area, in order to preserve critical habitat as well as take major steps to combat climate change. Executive Director of the Land Trust, Calder Schweitzer says the group has been ambitious for over 30 years. Adding that the name of the game is taking a little and turning it into a lot.

Land Trust says that with this program they have a goal of raising $5,000,000 over the next five years. Along with the previously mentioned $600,000 grant from the Nature Smart Climate Solutions fund, they have also received a half-million dollar donation from the Mabee family.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray