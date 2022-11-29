Land Trust launches ambitious program to protect local environment and wildlife
The Thousand Islands Watershed Land Trust is continuing to advocate for the protection of the climate and wildlife as they receive a $600,000 grant from the Nature Smart Climate Solutions fund. The money comes as Land Trust launches a new project.
The ambitious program by Land Trust aims to protect lands in its protection area, in order to preserve critical habitat as well as take major steps to combat climate change. Executive Director of the Land Trust, Calder Schweitzer says the group has been ambitious for over 30 years. Adding that the name of the game is taking a little and turning it into a lot.
Land Trust says that with this program they have a goal of raising $5,000,000 over the next five years. Along with the previously mentioned $600,000 grant from the Nature Smart Climate Solutions fund, they have also received a half-million dollar donation from the Mabee family.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Ottawa Valley mother raises funds for life-saving cancer surgeryA fundraiser at Shady Nook Rec Centre in Pembroke on December 3rd aims to raise funds, with a goal of $100,000. The money going towards a 29-year-old mother with a rare form of appendix cancer, who needs to travel to the U.S. for a life-saving surgery.
-
OPP warns what scams surge during Holiday seasonThe spirit of the holidays is a time of giving for most but, for scammers, it is a time of taking. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre with the Ontario Provincial Police highlights popular holiday scams so that you can recognize, reject, and report, frauds and scams.
-
Two 13-year-olds charged after spray painting building in PerthLanark County Ontario Provincial Police have charged two young people with mischief after CSCU officers observed them spray painting a structure on Beckwith Street in the town of Perth.
-
Car crash causes house fire in Portland, Ont.Two seniors sustain minor injuries after their car left Highway 15 and crashed into a house, causing the house and vehicle to be engulfed in flames. The two in the car are expected to make a full recovery and the house was empty at the time of the crash.
-
500 turkeys donated to local holiday initiativeAfter hearing a local holiday initiative was struggling to get food donations, Nick Gilmour, owner of Gilmour's Market in Harrowsmith and Belleville made a massive donation of 500 turkeys, fulfilling their need for the season.
-
Cram-A-Cruiser stocking the shelves at local food bankCollecting non-perishables to stock the local food bank ahead of the holiday season, the Gananoque Police Service is hosting their annual Cram-A-Cruiser event at the local No Frills and Metro stores from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
-
Local 14-year-old arrested after making threats towards Kingston high schoolInvestigators from the Kingston Police have identified and arrested a local youth who made threats via social media, directed toward Kingston Secondary School.
-
'Deck the (Festival) Hall' in Pembroke this weekendA full afternoon of Christmas festivities comes to Festival Hall in Pembroke this weekend on December 3rd, with caroling, comedy, country music, and cookies for all in attendance. Featuring Frank Rogers and Gillan Rutz tickets are $20.00.
-
Stolen vehicles recovered in Russell CountyTwo stolen vehicles have been recovered by Embrun Ontario Provincial Police in one day. Both vehicles were recovered in Russell County resulting in the drivers being arrested and charged.