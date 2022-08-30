Large item collection announced for mid-September

Residents in the city of Pembroke, town of Petawawa, and township of Laurentian Valley have a large item collection on the way in September. Large household goods can be brought to the curbside starting Sunday, September 11th. Collection at individual residences will happen on regular collection days.

A reminder to residents looking to discard some unwanted items and materials that everything brought to the curbside for collection must be separated into four different piles.



Scrap Metal Items & Non-Freon Metal Appliances

- BBQs

- Stainless Steel Sinks

- Bikes

- Microwave Ovens

Freon Appliances

- Fridges

- Freezers

- Air Conditioners

- Dehumidifiers

- Water Coolers

Electronic Waste

- TVs

- Computers

- Radios

- Speakers

Large Items

- Box Springs

- Carpets

- Furniture

"During the spring large item collection, we continued to see material set out in cardboard boxes and garbage bags." States Mark Behm, Township of Laurentian Valley Public Works Manager. "Cardboard boxes, garbage bags, small items, and hazardous waste such as propane tanks and paint cans will not be picked up during the large item collection."

Public Works also notes several other requirements residents must follow if they do not want any items left behind come collection day. Some of the items that will NOT be picked up include:

- Items that can fit in a garbage bag

- Clothing

- Materials placed in a cardboard box

- Construction and renovation materials

- Toilets

- Wood

- Hazardous waste such as propane tanks, paint cans, and fluorescent light bulbs

Residents are also reminded that scavenging through discarded materials and items that are set out for item collection is not permitted under Municipal By-Laws.

To voice questions or concerns contact:

David Unrau, Director of Public Works, Town of Petawawa, 613-687-5536

Brian Lewis, Director of Operations, City of Pembroke, 613-735-6821, ext. 1410

Mark Behm, Public Works Manager, Township of Laurentian Valley, 613-735-6291

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray