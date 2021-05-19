Lennox and Addington County OPP looking to identify suspect in theft from vehicle

AMHERSTVIEW,ONT -- Lennox and Addington County OPP are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest.

Police say just after 7 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle in Amherstview.

An investigation found a wallet was stolen with the stolen credit card used at two businesses in the area.

Police say the suspect was caught on video, The suspect is described as having the following:

A two colour hoodie

Dark hair

A Nike ball cap with sunglasses

A blue mask

Dark pants

White running shoes

A tattoo on both wrists

Anyone with information is asked to contact the L&A County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.