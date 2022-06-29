LGLDHU: reducing pandemic specific services

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit says they will be transitioning away from their pandemic response and resuming non-COVID-related work. This includes reducing the phone lines that were available throughout the pandemic, as the health unit says they are no longer busy.

The general COVID-19 and school phone lines are now closed.

LGLDHU states while there are still cases and hospitalizations, they will continue to provide the services necessary for cases and outbreaks. Healthcare providers and institutions reporting COVID cases or symptoms can call the outbreak line instead.

The local Vaccine Call Centre will remain open on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. for vaccine bookings and any proof of vaccination requests.

For a list of Health Unit services, visit the “Health Information” topic area of our website for information on their non-COVID work and services. The COVID-19 section is still available for your information. You can also call 1-800-660-5853 and ask for the service you require.

Offices are open regular hours in Brockville and Smiths Falls (Monday to Friday – 830am –Noon and 1pm-430pm).

Please note that masks are still required when you visit our offices and clinics to protect our staff and clients.