Lumber Kings' Reece Proulx wins 2021-22 CCHL Goaltender of the Year

The Central Canada Hockey League has announced that Pembroke Lumber Kings goalie Reece Proulx has been voted the 2021-2022 CCHL Goaltender of the Year.

Proulx has a 18-11-2-3 record and leads the league in save percentage with a .930 save percentage.

Proulx is also tied for first in shutouts with three, ranks third overall in goals against average and fifth in total saves.

The Lumber Kings finished up their regular season on Monday where they lost to the Smiths Falls Bears, 3-1.

Despite the loss, the Lumber Kings have clinched a playoff spot.