Major damage sustained in Township of Greater Madawaska

The Township of Greater Madawaska sustained major damage during Saturday's fatal storm. As the Township moves through the aftermath of the storm they would like to provide ratepayers with reminders to stay safe, and vigilant.

Fees to bring BRUSH to Transfer Stations has been waived until further notice.

Reminders during clean up and prolonged power outages

Ensure generators are away from the house, as exhaust from the machine generators CO

Do not use outside gas appliances inside the home as they will generate CO

When operating chainsaws and other tools for clean up, ensure all proper personal protective equipment is being used

Use extreme caution as there is significant damage in areas to hydro lines

For updates

Township website: https://www.greatermadawaska.com/en/index.aspx

Township Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TownshipofGreaterMadawaska/

Municipal 511 - Road Closure Information: https://www.municipal511.ca/

Email: admin@greatermadawaska.com

In the event of an emergency, the Township advises contacting the office at 613-752-2222 or the After Hours Emergency Number related to Flooding and Roads at 1-855-244-5186.

CAO/CEMC Allison Holtzhauer: 613-717-2246

Mayor Brian Hunt: 613-401-3136