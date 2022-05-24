Major damage sustained in Township of Greater Madawaska
The Township of Greater Madawaska sustained major damage during Saturday's fatal storm. As the Township moves through the aftermath of the storm they would like to provide ratepayers with reminders to stay safe, and vigilant.
Fees to bring BRUSH to Transfer Stations has been waived until further notice.
Reminders during clean up and prolonged power outages
- Ensure generators are away from the house, as exhaust from the machine generators CO
- Do not use outside gas appliances inside the home as they will generate CO
- When operating chainsaws and other tools for clean up, ensure all proper personal protective equipment is being used
- Use extreme caution as there is significant damage in areas to hydro lines
For updates
- Township website: https://www.greatermadawaska.com/en/index.aspx
- Township Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TownshipofGreaterMadawaska/
- Municipal 511 - Road Closure Information: https://www.municipal511.ca/
- Email: admin@greatermadawaska.com
In the event of an emergency, the Township advises contacting the office at 613-752-2222 or the After Hours Emergency Number related to Flooding and Roads at 1-855-244-5186.
CAO/CEMC Allison Holtzhauer: 613-717-2246
Mayor Brian Hunt: 613-401-3136
